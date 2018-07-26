Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Raised by Analyst (USAP)

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 23rd. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.43. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 1.88%.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products opened at $28.72 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 3.97. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $31.20. The company has a market capitalization of $191.08 million, a PE ratio of 55.96 and a beta of 0.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 195.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the first quarter worth $150,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the first quarter worth $213,000. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 4.4% during the first quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 187,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,151,000 after buying an additional 7,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the first quarter worth $421,000. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Company Profile

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels.

