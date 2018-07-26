Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for PagSeguro Digital Ltd (PAGS) Reduced by Analyst

PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for PagSeguro Digital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 24th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PagSeguro Digital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.82.

Shares of PAGS opened at $29.08 on Thursday. PagSeguro Digital has a 12 month low of $25.15 and a 12 month high of $39.97.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter worth $100,456,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter worth $98,370,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter worth $80,856,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter worth $68,308,000. Finally, Valiant Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter worth $60,294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

