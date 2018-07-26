Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for Marcus Corp (MCS) Boosted by Analyst

Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Marcus in a report issued on Monday, July 23rd. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.53. B. Riley currently has a “$33.70” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marcus’ Q1 2019 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Get Marcus alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of Marcus opened at $32.65 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Marcus has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $33.95. The stock has a market cap of $943.26 million, a PE ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.48.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Marcus had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $168.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCS. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marcus during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Marcus by 55.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marcus during the first quarter worth about $157,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Marcus during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in Marcus during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Douglas A. Neis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $128,640.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,108 shares in the company, valued at $2,254,673.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rolando B. Rodriguez sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $375,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $946,160. 32.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts. As of December 28, 2017, the company operated approximately 69 movie theatres with 895 screens in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, and Ohio; owned or managed approximately 4,841 hotel and resort rooms; and 19 hotels, resorts, and other properties for third parties in nine states.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.