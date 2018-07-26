Q2 2018 EPS Estimates for EQT Co. (EQT) Raised by US Capital Advisors

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – US Capital Advisors upped their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of EQT in a report issued on Monday, July 23rd. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.51. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for EQT’s FY2018 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. EQT had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EQT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of EQT from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $74.00 price objective on shares of EQT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of EQT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.43.

NYSE EQT opened at $55.43 on Wednesday. EQT has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $67.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.16%.

In other EQT news, insider Robert Joseph Mcnally purchased 4,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.18 per share, for a total transaction of $204,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of EQT by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,321 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in natural gas industry in the United States. Its EQT Production segment produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2017, this segment operated 21.4 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 4.0 million gross acres comprising approximately 1.1 million gross acres.

