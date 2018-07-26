Q2 2018 Earnings Estimate for Masonite International Corp (DOOR) Issued By Northcoast Research

Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) – Analysts at Northcoast Research reduced their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Masonite International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 24th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.12. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Masonite International’s Q3 2018 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Masonite International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. TheStreet upgraded Masonite International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Masonite International stock opened at $67.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.24. Masonite International has a 12 month low of $50.40 and a 12 month high of $79.90.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $517.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.13 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 460.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 30,047 shares during the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masonite International during the second quarter worth about $4,670,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Masonite International in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Masonite International in the second quarter worth approximately $1,508,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in Masonite International by 25.4% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

