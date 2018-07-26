Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Independent Bank Group Inc (IBTX) Decreased by Analyst

Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) – SunTrust Banks cut their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Independent Bank Group in a report released on Tuesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young now expects that the bank will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.29. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

IBTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Hovde Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Independent Bank Group opened at $68.50 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Independent Bank Group has a one year low of $51.70 and a one year high of $79.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.31.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 25.16%. The company had revenue of $89.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

In other Independent Bank Group news, COO James C. White sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $52,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,799. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director G Stacy Smith acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.13 per share, with a total value of $1,853,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 89,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,669,772.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBTX. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1,441.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.39% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement accounts.

