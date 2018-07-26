Q1 2019 Earnings Forecast for Capital One Financial Corp. Issued By Piper Jaffray Companies (COF)

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) – Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for Capital One Financial in a report released on Sunday, July 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.54. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on COF. Oppenheimer raised Capital One Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Sandler O’Neill set a $113.00 target price on Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.81.

Capital One Financial opened at $98.92 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com . The firm has a market capitalization of $48.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $76.98 and a 52 week high of $106.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.59. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Kevin S. Borgmann sold 19,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,911,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,256,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 4,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $391,393.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,203,253.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 319,022 shares of company stock worth $31,567,674 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TLP Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Well Done LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

