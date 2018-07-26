PZ Cussons (PZC) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

PZ Cussons (LON:PZC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PZ Cussons from GBX 260 ($3.44) to GBX 250 ($3.31) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Numis Securities cut their price target on PZ Cussons from GBX 255 ($3.38) to GBX 230 ($3.04) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 14th.

PZC opened at GBX 222 ($2.94) on Tuesday. PZ Cussons has a 12 month low of GBX 199.70 ($2.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 367.80 ($4.87).

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures and distributes personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products worldwide. It offers personal care products, including bar soaps, liquid hand washes, shower gels, and skincare and haircare products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, and Being by Sanctuary Spa brands; dish care products under the Morning Fresh brand name, as well as beauty care products; and laundry soaps, and bulk and packaged washing powders under the Canoe and Zip brands, as well as fragrances.

