PZ Cussons’ (PZC) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their hold rating on shares of PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) in a research note released on Wednesday.

PZC has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PZ Cussons from GBX 260 ($3.44) to GBX 250 ($3.31) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a research report on Tuesday.

PZ Cussons traded down GBX 1 ($0.01), hitting GBX 221 ($2.93), during trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 459,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,325. PZ Cussons has a 1-year low of GBX 199.70 ($2.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 367.80 ($4.87).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.61 ($0.07) per share. This is a boost from PZ Cussons’s previous dividend of $2.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 2.62%.

In other PZ Cussons news, insider Caroline Silver bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.91) per share, for a total transaction of £22,000 ($29,119.79).

About PZ Cussons

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures and distributes personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products worldwide. It offers personal care products, including bar soaps, liquid hand washes, shower gels, and skincare and haircare products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, and Being by Sanctuary Spa brands; dish care products under the Morning Fresh brand name, as well as beauty care products; and laundry soaps, and bulk and packaged washing powders under the Canoe and Zip brands, as well as fragrances.

