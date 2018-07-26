Pure Storage Inc (PSTG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.62.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Pure Storage in a research report on Monday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.27. 25,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,185,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.34. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $11.99 and a 12 month high of $25.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 21st. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 35.13% and a negative net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $255.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Pure Storage will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President David Hatfield sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $3,711,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $530,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,325,438 shares of company stock valued at $171,626,680 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. WealthTrust Fairport LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack, a converged infrastructure solution.

