PTC (PTC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “PTC Inc. develops, markets, and supports software solutions. The company offers enterprise solutions and desktop solutions. Its principal Enterprise Solutions are Windchill, Arbortext, Creo View and Integrity. The Company’s Desktop Solutions include its integrated Creo software suite, its Mathcad engineering calculations software and its Arbortext document authoring tools. It also offers consultation, implementation, training, and maintenance services. PTC Inc., formerly known as Parametric Technology Corporation, is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on PTC from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Cowen initiated coverage on PTC in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered PTC from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised PTC from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PTC currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.40.

Shares of PTC traded down $0.24, reaching $99.03, on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. 47,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,218. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 133.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. PTC has a fifty-two week low of $52.20 and a fifty-two week high of $100.79.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $314.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.95 million. PTC had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 4.55%. PTC’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. analysts expect that PTC will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC news, EVP Anthony Dibona sold 2,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total value of $210,608.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,897,667. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Lessner Cohen sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,383,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,138 shares of company stock worth $4,178,145 over the last three months. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in PTC by 109.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PTC by 1,777.9% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 32,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 30,757 shares in the last quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in PTC by 49.4% in the second quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 293,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,549,000 after purchasing an additional 97,122 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors grew its stake in PTC by 3.6% in the second quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 190,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,860,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL purchased a new position in PTC in the second quarter valued at about $3,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc develops and delivers software products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: IoT Group, Solutions Group, and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things (IoT) applications and augmented reality (AR) experiences; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

