Provident Financial Services, Inc. (PFS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings. Provident Financial Services posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $86.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.38 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

PFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Sandler O’Neill cut Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.42.

In related news, Director Carlos Hernandez sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $100,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the first quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFS stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $27.69. The company had a trading volume of 146,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,021. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Provident Financial Services has a twelve month low of $23.26 and a twelve month high of $29.12.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA and KEOGH accounts.

