Prosperity Bancshares (PB) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Prosperity Bancshares earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the bank an impact score of 47.5849435024942 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of PB opened at $68.88 on Thursday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $55.84 and a 12 month high of $79.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.35.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 34.87%. The firm had revenue of $190.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PB shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.60.

In other news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $3,723,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Randy Hester sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total value of $365,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

