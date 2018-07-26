Prosiebensat 1 Media (PSM) PT Set at €33.50 by Kepler Capital Markets

Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) has been given a €33.50 ($39.41) price objective by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 50.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Warburg Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Commerzbank set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Barclays set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €31.33 ($36.86).

Prosiebensat 1 Media opened at €22.31 ($26.25) on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a twelve month low of €24.58 ($28.92) and a twelve month high of €41.77 ($49.14).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through four segments: Broadcasting German-speaking, Digital Entertainment, Digital Ventures & Commerce, and Content Production & Global Sales. The Broadcasting German-speaking segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

