Proofpoint (PFPT) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.25-0.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $180-182 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $179.98 million.Proofpoint also updated its FY18 guidance to $1.12-1.19 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFPT. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $136.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.05.

Proofpoint traded up $1.63, reaching $125.23, on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 923,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.78 and a beta of 1.25. Proofpoint has a 12 month low of $82.61 and a 12 month high of $130.27.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.46 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 12.58% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%. Proofpoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. analysts forecast that Proofpoint will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary Steele sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $6,253,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,590,550.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total transaction of $465,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,803.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 116,211 shares of company stock worth $14,187,932. 5.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ?drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

