Proofpoint (PFPT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 12.58% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of PFPT stock traded up $1.63 on Thursday, hitting $125.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,125. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Proofpoint has a fifty-two week low of $82.61 and a fifty-two week high of $130.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -94.78 and a beta of 1.25.

In other Proofpoint news, CEO Gary Steele sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $6,253,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,590,550.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bhagwat Swaroop sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total transaction of $465,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,803.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,211 shares of company stock valued at $14,187,932. 5.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Proofpoint to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Proofpoint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.05.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ?drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

