Progress Software Co. (PRGS) Holdings Lifted by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 975,703 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,756 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $37,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Progress Software by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,271,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $241,125,000 after acquiring an additional 84,047 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Progress Software by 38.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,640,000 after acquiring an additional 342,160 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Progress Software by 137.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 760,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,252,000 after acquiring an additional 440,828 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Progress Software by 30.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 689,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,501,000 after acquiring an additional 162,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Progress Software by 36.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 413,317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,884,000 after acquiring an additional 110,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

PRGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Wedbush raised their target price on Progress Software from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Benchmark upgraded Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. BidaskClub lowered Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 23rd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Progress Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $39.84 on Thursday. Progress Software Co. has a twelve month low of $31.17 and a twelve month high of $53.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Progress Software had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $96.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is 32.56%.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation provides software solutions for various industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: OpenEdge; Data Connectivity and Integration; and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; DataRPM, which provides maintenance solutions for industrial IoT; and Kinvey that offers cloud backend as a service technology.

