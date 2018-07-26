Private Asset Management Inc. Takes $208,000 Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 971 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 432,508 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $95,350,000 after purchasing an additional 48,565 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 76,341 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,337,000 after purchasing an additional 50,480 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 18,386 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,799,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNH. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $277.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “$255.42” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “$255.42” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “$255.42” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.82.

UnitedHealth Group opened at $254.86 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $243.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $186.00 and a 52 week high of $259.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $56.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.75%.

UnitedHealth Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare conglomerate to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Larry C. Renfro sold 19,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total transaction of $5,002,416.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,118,989.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.72, for a total transaction of $45,262.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,429,433.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,829 shares of company stock valued at $8,779,979 over the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

