Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,411,466 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 154,108 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $44,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 13.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,396,258 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,538,516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917,573 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 121.2% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,885,465 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $250,679,000 after buying an additional 4,320,329 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 46.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,509,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $206,938,000 after buying an additional 2,076,096 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 62.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,940,844 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $125,280,000 after buying an additional 1,512,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 18.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,388,286 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $234,874,000 after buying an additional 1,150,082 shares during the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

NYSE DVN opened at $45.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.86, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.17. Devon Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $29.78 and a 52-week high of $46.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

In other news, Director John E. Bethancourt purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.90 per share, with a total value of $502,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,051.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lyndon C. Taylor sold 18,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $772,646.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,936.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens set a $52.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.05.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.