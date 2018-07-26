Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 171,101 Shares of Liberty Property Trust (LPT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,327,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 171,101 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.90% of Liberty Property Trust worth $52,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 82,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,293,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 45,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 258,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,276,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 16.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Liberty Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

NYSE LPT opened at $41.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.76. Liberty Property Trust has a 12-month low of $37.77 and a 12-month high of $45.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.71.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Liberty Property Trust had a net margin of 46.16% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $176.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Property Trust will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 29th. Liberty Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.78%.

In other Liberty Property Trust news, Director M Leanne Lachman sold 5,000 shares of Liberty Property Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $211,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,082.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Liberty Property Trust

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior industrial and office properties. Liberty's 101 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments for 1,200 tenants.

