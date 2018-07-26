Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,109,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,999 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.85% of Donaldson worth $49,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Donaldson by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Donaldson by 450.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson opened at $46.14 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.59 and a 1-year high of $52.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Donaldson had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 30.15%. The business had revenue of $700.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 11th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 8th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 44.97%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DCI. Edward Jones raised shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Donaldson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.60.

In other news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $643,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,105.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.