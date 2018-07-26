Precision Therapeutics (AIPT) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about Precision Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIPT) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Precision Therapeutics earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the medical instruments supplier an impact score of 44.1727475800447 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Precision Therapeutics traded down $0.02, reaching $1.10, during trading hours on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. 171,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,280. Precision Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $2.50.

Precision Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Precision Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 244.46% and a negative net margin of 915.36%. The company had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter.

Precision Therapeutics Inc provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care. It offers the STREAMWAY Fluid Waste Management system that suctions surgical waste fluid from the patient using standard surgical tubing; and disposables.

