Praxair, Inc. (PX) Holdings Lessened by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50,632 shares during the period. Praxair comprises 1.8% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of Praxair worth $85,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PX. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Praxair by 394.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Praxair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Praxair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Praxair by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Praxair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Praxair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “$165.03” rating and set a $194.00 price target on shares of Praxair in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Praxair in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Praxair from $177.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Praxair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.75.

Praxair opened at $165.81 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com . The company has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Praxair, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.36 and a 1 year high of $168.54.

Praxair (NYSE:PX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Praxair had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 26.91%. equities analysts expect that Praxair, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Praxair’s payout ratio is 56.41%.

About Praxair

Praxair, Inc produces and distributes industrial gases. It operates through five segments: North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Surface Technologies. The company offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

