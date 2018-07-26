Post Holdings Inc (POST) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Post’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16. Post posted earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 79.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Post will report full-year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.53 to $6.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Post.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). Post had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Monday. Vertical Group downgraded Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Post in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

NYSE POST traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.37. The company had a trading volume of 691,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,289. Post has a 52 week low of $70.66 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of -0.08.

In other Post news, Director David P. Skarie sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $192,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,861.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Post by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Post in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Post in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Post during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Post during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells ready-to-eat cereal and hot cereal, egg, refrigerated potato, cheese and other dairy case, and pasta products; and markets and distributes ready-to-drink beverages, bars, powders and other nutritional supplements.

