Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C (AGM) Share Price

News headlines about Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C (NYSE:AGM) have trended positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C earned a coverage optimism score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the credit services provider an impact score of 46.4962782154819 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.50.

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C traded up $0.91, hitting $98.16, during trading on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 165 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,512. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C has a 12 month low of $62.72 and a 12 month high of $98.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C (NYSE:AGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $43.47 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th.

In related news, SVP Brian M. Brinch sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $120,782.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles D. Grote sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $55,418.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,705 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,288. 2.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. Class C

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments on designated eligible mortgage loans.

