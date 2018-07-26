POSCO (PKX) and USINAS SIDERURG/S (USNZY) Critical Contrast

POSCO (NYSE: PKX) and USINAS SIDERURG/S (OTCMKTS:USNZY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get POSCO alerts:

This table compares POSCO and USINAS SIDERURG/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets POSCO 4.76% 6.03% 3.58% USINAS SIDERURG/S 2.48% 1.87% 1.11%

5.0% of POSCO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of USINAS SIDERURG/S shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of POSCO shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

POSCO has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, USINAS SIDERURG/S has a beta of 3.33, meaning that its stock price is 233% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for POSCO and USINAS SIDERURG/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score POSCO 0 1 2 0 2.67 USINAS SIDERURG/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

POSCO pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. USINAS SIDERURG/S pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. POSCO pays out 14.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares POSCO and USINAS SIDERURG/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio POSCO $54.59 billion 0.47 $2.48 billion $7.75 9.46 USINAS SIDERURG/S $3.36 billion 0.39 $72.98 million N/A N/A

POSCO has higher revenue and earnings than USINAS SIDERURG/S.

Summary

POSCO beats USINAS SIDERURG/S on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About POSCO

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized and electrical galvanized steel, electrical and stainless steel, automotive materials, titanium, magnesium, and aluminum-plated products. It also designs and constructs industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings; exports and imports steel products and raw materials; and produces liquefied natural gas, power, and refuse derived fuel, as well as provides network and system integration, and logistics services. In addition, the company engages in the engineering and construction; coated steel, zinc relief, and components manufacturing; computer hardware and software distribution; economic research and consulting; business facility maintenance; architecture and consulting; investment in venture, energy, and bio tech companies; electronic commerce; refractories and quicklime manufacturing and sales; transporting and warehousing; real estate rental and sale; house and train manufacturing and management; education and real estate business; hotel; and stem cell medicine development activities. Further, it engages in the non-residential building rental; secondary and storage battery and textile manufacturing; resource development; iron ore and coal sales; and mine development. Additionally, the company engages in loading and unloading; IT service and DVR; electric control engineering; forest resources development; human resource; wastewater treatment operation and maintenance; crude oil and natural gas mining; refractory materials sales and furnace maintenance; rice processing; grain sales; petroleum gas extraction; private equity trust; packing materials manufacturing; and social enterprise businesses. POSCO was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Pohang, South Korea.

About USINAS SIDERURG/S

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company's products include heavy plates, sincron, hot and cold rolled products, laser welded assemblies, slits/rolls, blanks, and hot-dip galvanized and electrogalvanized coils and sheets. It also provides pipes in various sizes, shapes, and thicknesses. The company serves appliance, agricultural and highway machinery, construction and infrastructure, energy, shipbuilding, automotive, and distribution markets. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. was founded in 1950 and is based in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.