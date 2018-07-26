Polaris Industries (PII) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.48-6.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $6025-6079 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.94 billion.
Polaris Industries traded down $4.91, reaching $105.21, during midday trading on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 47,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,848. Polaris Industries has a 12-month low of $86.96 and a 12-month high of $137.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18.
Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. analysts expect that Polaris Industries will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Polaris Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Polaris Industries to $115.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $123.00 to $114.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated an outperform rating and set a $125.00 target price (down from $132.00) on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $119.36.
In related news, CEO Scott W. Wine sold 245,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.36, for a total value of $28,998,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,272,747.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total transaction of $3,069,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,455,082.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 300,012 shares of company stock worth $35,932,249 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
About Polaris Industries
Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Off-Road Vehicles (ORVs)/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, and Aftermarket. It offers ORVs, including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility use; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, commercial, and industrial vehicles, as well as snow bike conversion kit systems.
