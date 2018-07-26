Polaris Industries (PII) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.48-6.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $6025-6079 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.94 billion.

Polaris Industries traded down $4.91, reaching $105.21, during midday trading on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 47,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,848. Polaris Industries has a 12-month low of $86.96 and a 12-month high of $137.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Polaris Industries had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. analysts expect that Polaris Industries will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Polaris Industries’s payout ratio is currently 49.48%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Polaris Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Polaris Industries to $115.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $123.00 to $114.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated an outperform rating and set a $125.00 target price (down from $132.00) on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $119.36.

In related news, CEO Scott W. Wine sold 245,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.36, for a total value of $28,998,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,272,747.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total transaction of $3,069,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,455,082.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 300,012 shares of company stock worth $35,932,249 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Off-Road Vehicles (ORVs)/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, and Aftermarket. It offers ORVs, including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility use; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, commercial, and industrial vehicles, as well as snow bike conversion kit systems.

