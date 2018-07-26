Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV Lowers Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV)

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up 1.1% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV owned about 0.07% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $6,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 46.0% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF traded down $0.17, reaching $168.38, during mid-day trading on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 11,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,295. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.71 and a fifty-two week high of $169.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were paid a $0.6363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

