Piper Jaffray Companies Weighs in on Cara Therapeutics Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (CARA)

Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) – Piper Jaffray Companies increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Cara Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst D. Amsellem now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.01.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CARA. BidaskClub upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Laidlaw set a $26.00 price objective on Cara Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

NASDAQ:CARA opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $631.11 million, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 3.01. Cara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.11 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.04).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $715,000. 54.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $412,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,051,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,700,730.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $136,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $652,980. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

