Piper Jaffray Companies Weighs in on Capital One Financial Corp.’s Q3 2018 Earnings (COF)

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies upped their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for Capital One Financial in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst K. Barker now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.93 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.66. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q4 2018 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $11.46 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $2.95 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $12.14 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $13.34 EPS.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.59. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on COF. Oppenheimer raised Capital One Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Sandler O’Neill set a $113.00 price objective on Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.81.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $98.92 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $76.98 and a 1-year high of $106.50. The company has a market cap of $48.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TLP Group LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Well Done LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Kevin S. Borgmann sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $461,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 4,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $391,393.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,203,253.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 319,022 shares of company stock worth $31,567,674. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

