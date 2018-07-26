Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts Give Bausch Health Companies (BHC) a $13.00 Price Target

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $13.00 price objective on Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of Bausch Health Companies opened at $22.79 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $27.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 27.87% and a negative net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. equities research analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

