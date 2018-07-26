Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $259.00 price target on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PXD. Stifel Nicolaus set a $313.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $226.36.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $188.65 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $125.46 and a one year high of $213.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a PE ratio of 87.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.16. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.13, for a total value of $38,226.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,698.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy L. Dove sold 2,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $462,694.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,901 shares in the company, valued at $59,249,728.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,265 shares of company stock worth $14,990,928. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 28,826.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 126,699 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 126,261 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

