Pioneer Energy Services Corp (PES) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Pioneer Energy Services Corp (NYSE:PES) by 77.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 208,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 90,968 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Pioneer Energy Services were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PES. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Pioneer Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Pioneer Energy Services by 133.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 178,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 102,046 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Pioneer Energy Services by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 185,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 22,343 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Energy Services by 647.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 475,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 412,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Energy Services by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,537,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,139,000 after acquiring an additional 70,918 shares during the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Energy Services opened at $4.85 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Pioneer Energy Services Corp has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $6.35.

Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $144.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.01 million. Pioneer Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 20.97% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. analysts forecast that Pioneer Energy Services Corp will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pioneer Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pioneer Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Pioneer Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.19.

In other Pioneer Energy Services news, Director C John Thompson sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $28,330.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,726.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies in the United States and Colombia. The company offers contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Eagle Ford, Permian Basin, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia.

