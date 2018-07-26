Pinnacle West Capital Co. (PNW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 on September 4th

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.695 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st.

Pinnacle West Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Pinnacle West Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 62.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pinnacle West Capital to earn $4.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.9%.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital opened at $79.75 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1-year low of $73.41 and a 1-year high of $92.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.26.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $692.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 target price on Pinnacle West Capital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Bank of America raised Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.45.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Schiavoni sold 9,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $753,376.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,693.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar resources. The company serves approximately 1.2 million homes and businesses.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.