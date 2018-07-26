Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) Shares Bought by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at about $345,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 14.9% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter worth about $394,000. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNFP. BidaskClub cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Hovde Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.75.

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Callicutt II sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $1,311,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 168,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,062,659.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Ronald L. Samuel sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $100,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,907.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,100 shares of company stock worth $1,773,919. 3.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners opened at $62.55 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.07. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $58.40 and a 52 week high of $69.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $230.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.16 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 25.54%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

