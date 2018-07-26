Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Trims Position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPY. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1,039.5% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,997,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,525,498,000 after purchasing an additional 23,232,588 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 11,199.3% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,770,000 after acquiring an additional 6,710,185 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $458,410,000. MD Sass Investors Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 216.8% in the fourth quarter. MD Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 842,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,019 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 76.5% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 3,537,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,406 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPY opened at $284.01 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $241.83 and a twelve month high of $286.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 18th will be paid a $1.2456 dividend. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 15th. This represents a $4.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

