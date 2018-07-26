Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.77

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.77 and last traded at $17.85, with a volume of 1572265 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.06.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on PPC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.
The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.80.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 20.9% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 19,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Pilgrim’s Pride
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.
