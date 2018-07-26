Pilgrim’s Pride (PPC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.77

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.77 and last traded at $17.85, with a volume of 1572265 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.06.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PPC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 20.9% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 19,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.