Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PIRS. ValuEngine raised Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Cowen initiated coverage on Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $12.00 price target on Pieris Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PIRS opened at $5.92 on Tuesday. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 65.40% and a negative return on equity of 96.56%. research analysts anticipate that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pieris Pharmaceuticals news, Director James A. Geraghty purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $57,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $6,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PIRS. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Acorn Advisory Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $188,000. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. It develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.