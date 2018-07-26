Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (SAGE)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SAGE. Creative Planning acquired a new position in SAGE Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $210,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $218,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $252,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 387.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period.

Get SAGE Therapeutics alerts:

In other SAGE Therapeutics news, Director James M. Frates sold 7,000 shares of SAGE Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $1,078,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

SAGE opened at $156.09 on Thursday. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $59.57 and a 1-year high of $195.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.02 and a beta of 3.04.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.16. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.52) earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -8.52 EPS for the current year.

SAGE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.13.

About SAGE Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate comprises brexanolone, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that has completed III clinical trials for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD).

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE).

Receive News & Ratings for SAGE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAGE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.