Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 33.24% and a net margin of 46.01%. The company had revenue of $355.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Phillips 66 Partners to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Partners stock opened at $53.60 on Thursday. Phillips 66 Partners has a 1 year low of $44.40 and a 1 year high of $56.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.752 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. This is an increase from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.42%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PSXP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.88.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles and Wood River; and natural gas liquids assets in Texas and Louisiana.

