Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.09.

A number of research firms recently commented on PM. Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup set a $90.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In other news, Director Jennifer Li acquired 40,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.30 per share, for a total transaction of $3,252,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,359.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Miroslaw Zielinski acquired 6,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.56 per share, for a total transaction of $489,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,594,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,085 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,753,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779,331 shares in the last quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,793,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,681,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,817,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International traded up $0.82, reaching $84.63, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 240,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,077,667. Philip Morris International has a one year low of $76.21 and a one year high of $119.43. The firm has a market cap of $129.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.76, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.18. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.84% and a negative return on equity of 76.67%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.