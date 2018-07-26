PGT Innovations (PGTI) Given New $28.00 Price Target at B. Riley

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Wednesday. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ Q2 2018 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PGTI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Gabelli downgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PGT Innovations currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.14.

Shares of PGT Innovations traded up $0.70, hitting $23.80, during midday trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 18,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,193. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. PGT Innovations has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $25.15.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $140.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.63 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 22.75%. PGT Innovations’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that PGT Innovations will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director M Joseph Mchugh sold 83,601 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $1,703,788.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,428.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey T. Jackson sold 85,533 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $1,597,756.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,964 shares of company stock worth $3,932,866 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 4,969.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,914 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the first quarter valued at $129,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the first quarter valued at $190,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the first quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the first quarter valued at $199,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies residential impact-resistant windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. The company offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

