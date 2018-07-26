PGGM Investments Sells 71,610 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

PGGM Investments trimmed its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 71,610 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $36,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 23,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 250.8% in the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 78,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,709,000 after purchasing an additional 56,236 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 19.0% in the first quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 2,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.9% in the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy opened at $167.75 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $142.29 and a twelve month high of $171.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 48.13% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric E. Silagy sold 11,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total value of $1,787,353.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,164,916.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 8,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total transaction of $1,310,002.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,122,393.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,939 shares of company stock valued at $18,698,946 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.92.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

