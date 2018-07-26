PGGM Investments Invests $9.68 Million in DXC Technology Co (DXC)

PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 120,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,679,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 10,385.3% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 103,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 102,607 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 1,570.0% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $88.24 on Thursday. DXC Technology Co has a 12 month low of $77.26 and a 12 month high of $107.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.91.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 233.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that DXC Technology Co will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from DXC Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 5th. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 2,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $291,312.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,497.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne Mason sold 1,726 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $151,439.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,612 shares of company stock worth $1,471,352. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DXC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $114.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DXC Technology to $126.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.59.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

