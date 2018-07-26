PGGM Investments Has $20.24 Million Stake in Gentex Co. (GNTX)

PGGM Investments grew its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 879,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,813 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned about 0.32% of Gentex worth $20,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Gentex by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,032,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $553,218,000 after buying an additional 214,542 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,378,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $123,817,000 after acquiring an additional 178,256 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 87.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,394,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,436 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 3.4% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,838,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,332,000 after acquiring an additional 60,027 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 53.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,467,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,789,000 after acquiring an additional 510,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John A. Mulder sold 5,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick A. Sotok sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $91,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,472.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GNTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $25.00 target price on shares of Gentex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gentex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.

Gentex opened at $22.23 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $16.71 and a one year high of $25.41. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.28.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Gentex had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $454.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 5th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

Gentex Corporation provides automatic-dimming and non-dimming rearview mirrors, and electronics for the automotive industry; dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry; and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and interior and exterior non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors with electronic features for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

