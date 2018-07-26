Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (PFV) Given a €190.00 Price Target at Oddo Bhf

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) has been assigned a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective by stock analysts at Oddo Bhf in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PFV. Commerzbank set a €167.00 ($196.47) price target on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €160.69 ($189.04).

Get Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology alerts:

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology traded down €0.90 ($1.06), reaching €136.90 ($161.06), during trading on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 17,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,223. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 52 week low of €101.60 ($119.53) and a 52 week high of €175.40 ($206.35).

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

Read More: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.