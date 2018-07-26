Peugeot (UG) PT Set at €28.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Peugeot (EPA:UG) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.30 ($22.71) target price on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €23.60 ($27.76) target price on shares of Peugeot and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Peugeot presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €22.03 ($25.92).

Peugeot traded up €0.10 ($0.12), reaching €19.15 ($22.53), during midday trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. 1,070,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,640,000. Peugeot has a one year low of €16.45 ($19.35) and a one year high of €21.01 ($24.72).

Peugeot SA engages in automotive, automotive equipment, and finance businesses in Europe, Eurasia, China and South-Asia, India Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles under the Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS brands.

