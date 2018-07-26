Petmed Express (PETS) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PETS. ValuEngine raised Petmed Express from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Petmed Express from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. CL King began coverage on Petmed Express in a research note on Friday, June 15th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Petmed Express to $38.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.80.

NASDAQ:PETS traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,009. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.99 million, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.98. Petmed Express has a twelve month low of $31.81 and a twelve month high of $57.80.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $87.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.72 million. Petmed Express had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 35.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Petmed Express will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Petmed Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. Petmed Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.95%.

In other news, Director Frank J. Formica sold 5,000 shares of Petmed Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $208,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Petmed Express by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after purchasing an additional 11,839 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petmed Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petmed Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $429,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Petmed Express by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 209,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,534,000 after acquiring an additional 40,103 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Petmed Express in the second quarter worth approximately $3,563,000. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Petmed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

