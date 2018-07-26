Periscope Capital Inc. Takes Position in Macy’s Inc (M)

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 10,087.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 78.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter valued at $199,000. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

M has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $35.00 price objective on Macy’s and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.69.

Macy’s stock opened at $40.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Macy’s Inc has a 12 month low of $17.41 and a 12 month high of $41.33.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Macy’s Inc will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th were issued a $0.3775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 4, 2018, it operated approximately 690 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's brands; 160 specialty stores under the Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, and Macy's Backstage brands in the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico; and Websites, including macys.com, bloomingdales.com, and bluemercury.com.

