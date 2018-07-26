Periscope Capital Inc. Grows Stake in Sentinel Energy Services Inc (STNLU)

Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sentinel Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:STNLU) by 85.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 543,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,200 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Sentinel Energy Services were worth $5,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNLU. Bulldog Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sentinel Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. City Financial Investment Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sentinel Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Sentinel Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,241,000. Cowen Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sentinel Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,968,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sentinel Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,505,000.

Get Sentinel Energy Services alerts:

Sentinel Energy Services opened at $10.18 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. Sentinel Energy Services Inc has a 12 month low of $8.03 and a 12 month high of $10.98.

Sentinel Energy Services Inc is a blank check company. The Company is formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company seeks to focus its search for a target business in the energy services and equipment industry, with an emphasis on oil and gas services and equipment globally.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Sentinel Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sentinel Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.